Five Simcoe County residents accused of stealing from vehicles face charges

Five Simcoe County residents accused of stealing items from vehicles this month in New Tecumseth and Essa Township have been arrested.

According to provincial police, Nottawasaga OPP noted a "significant increase in thefts from motor vehicles" this month.

Police say the thefts also resulted in the fraudulent use of credit cards.

On Thursday, police searched two Barrie area addresses and one vehicle, resulting in a series of charges.

The five individuals accused in the investigation range in age from 23 to 48 and reside in Barrie, Tiny, and Bradford.

In total, police nearly 40 charges.

Police encourage anyone who was a victim of theft from a vehicle between Oct. 1 and Oct. 27 in New Tecumseth and Essa Township to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police seized several personal items and would like to return them to their rightful owners.