Five Simcoe County boys accused of kicking in front doors as a prank

Several young teens accused of kicking in front doors causing significant damage face mischief charges.

South Simcoe Police are alerting residents about "door-knocking pranks" following two separate incidents in Bradford.

Police say officers and the K9 unit responded to reports of a suspect running off after kicking in the front door of a home in the area of Essa and Frederick streets earlier this month.

A release about the incident stated, "Police determined three homes had been targeted that evening."

After canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video, police arrested four 15-year-old Bradford boys and charged them with mischief under $5,000.

A little over a week later, police were called to another house for reports a front door was kicked in, causing considerable damage to the door frame.

This time, the incident took place in the area of Maplegrove Road and Collings Avenue in Bradford around the dinner hour.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was responsible and charged him with mischief under $5,000.

South Simcoe Police warn that these types of pranks can result in property damage and criminal charges.

Police also caution that the culprits put themselves in danger "as homeowners don't know the intentions of the suspects."