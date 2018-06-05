Featured
Five people sent to hospital after head-on crash in Bradford
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 2:24PM EDT
Five people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in Bradford Monday night.
South Simcoe police say the crashed happened around 8:30 p.m. on County Road 4 north of the 8th Line.
According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle.
The Bradford West Gwillimbury fire department had to extricate the people inside the northbound vehicle.
A 20-year-old Bradford man who was driving the northbound vehicle and his front seat passenger were transported to a Toronto hospital.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 36-year-old Innisfil woman and two passengers were taken to a local hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.