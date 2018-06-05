

CTV Barrie





Five people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in Bradford Monday night.

South Simcoe police say the crashed happened around 8:30 p.m. on County Road 4 north of the 8th Line.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle.

The Bradford West Gwillimbury fire department had to extricate the people inside the northbound vehicle.

A 20-year-old Bradford man who was driving the northbound vehicle and his front seat passenger were transported to a Toronto hospital.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 36-year-old Innisfil woman and two passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.