Five people, including two children, seriously injured in collision in Mulmur
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 5:01PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Five people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Mulmur Township.
The collision involving an SUV and sedan happened along Airport Road south of Mansfield on Wednesday evening.
The driver of the car was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre in critical condition.
Meanwhile, all four occupants of the SUV, including two children, were taken to a hospital. Two adults are in critical condition while the children suffered serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.