BARRIE, ONT. -- Five people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Mulmur Township.

The collision involving an SUV and sedan happened along Airport Road south of Mansfield on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the car was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre in critical condition.

Meanwhile, all four occupants of the SUV, including two children, were taken to a hospital. Two adults are in critical condition while the children suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.