Five people face charges in connection with armed robbery
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:45PM EST
Five people from Essa Township have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that police allege happened in Angus in December.
Police say the robbery happened in a parking lot on Dec. 11.
According to officers, a young person is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and breach of probation.
Four other men, ranging in age from 21 to 48, face robbery-related charges along with firearm-related offences.