Five people from Essa Township have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that police allege happened in Angus in December.

Police say the robbery happened in a parking lot on Dec. 11.

According to officers, a young person is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and breach of probation.

Four other men, ranging in age from 21 to 48, face robbery-related charges along with firearm-related offences.