Five people charged with drug trafficking, including 13-year-old
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 3:10PM EDT
A 13-year-old boy is among five people charged with drug trafficking in Georgina.
Investigators say they executed a search warrant of a home on Middle Street in Sutton on Wednesday.
Officers found quantities of cocaine and marijuana along with scales and a large amount of cash.
York Regional Police is crediting the public for reporting the suspicious activity.