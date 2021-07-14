BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The health unit reports two Barrie women, a Bradford man, an Innisfil man and an Orillia woman tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. All five cases are adults 18 or older.

There are currently 44 active cases, including four hospitalizations.

According to public health, weekly case counts declined roughly 43 per cent from the last week of June to the first week of July, marking the lowest weekly case total since August 2020.

SIMCOE MUSKOKA VACCINATIONS

Vaccination efforts continue across Simcoe Muskoka with the introduction of a door-to-door pilot project.

According to the Georgian Bay Community Health Centre, over 200 residents received a COVID-19 vaccine over two days as health-care workers went door-knocking to invite people to get their shots.

Health officials plan to hit the pavement later in August to do the same for second doses.

Meanwhile, walk-in clinics are opening daily at various locations, offering residents their first or second doses without an appointment.

To date, 67 per cent of eligible residents have had their first shot, while 43 per cent have had both.

Students 12 to 17 are trailing behind adults 18+. The health unit reports 62 per cent of the younger population have had their first dose, while 77 per cent of adults have had at least one dose.

The region's top doctor has said he believes the province would want 80 to 90 per cent of students fully vaccinated before reopening schools.

Complete information on how to book a vaccine appointment and where to find a clinic is available here.

VACCINATION CLINICS OPEN WED., JULY 14

The health unit has several immunization clinics open across the region, including walk-in spots at several clinics that don't require an appointment.

The walk-in clinics offer only mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines for first and second doses.

Walk-in vaccine schedule for today:

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Holly Recreational Centre

171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Bracebridge Sportsplex

110 Cedarbrook Trail, Bracebridge

Dose 1 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dose 2 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre

527 Len Self Boulevard, Midland

Dose 1 and 2 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Avenue, Orillia

Dose 1 and 2 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Collingwood Curling Club (indoors)

250 Hume Street, Collingwood

Available for adults 18 and older

Dose 1 and 2 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tottenham Community Centre

139 Queen Street North, Tottenham

Dose 1 and 2 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are offered to Simcoe Muskoka residents only. Second doses are given 28 days after the first shot of an mRNA and eight to 12 weeks after an AstraZeneca shot.