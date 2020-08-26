BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Simcoe County, for a total of 13 new cases so far this week.

The new cases involve four Barrie residents, including a girl under 17, and one Wasaga Beach resident.

The health unit is currently investigating how each individual contracted the virus.

The SMDHU Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said he is concerned with the recent spike in the region's case numbers.

The doctor attributes the rise to people becoming relaxed with their social bubbles. "The most significant diver for that would be people socializing, among family members, larger groups, potentially beyond their social circle of 10 people," Dr. Gardner said on Tuesday.

Despite the troubling trend of COVID-19 cases, and the province giving health units the ability to delay the start of the school year, Dr. Gardner said the health unit had not made that request.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government unveiled its plan to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 in schools today, less than two weeks before students head back to class.

The province said parents are responsible to screen their children daily and keep them home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

If a student were to show symptoms, he or she would be isolated and sent home. The child would need to be symptom-free for at least 24 hours before returning to class. The province recommended a student who exhibits symptoms be tested for COVID-19 but added that it is not required to return to school.

Schools would be obliged to notify parents of any positive tests while not identify the student involved.

An outbreak at school is defined as two or more cases in either students or staff members, with at least one case transmitted within the school.

Click here for more information on the province's guidance for parents and educators in a COVID-19 outbreak.

With files from The Canadian Press