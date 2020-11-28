BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are looking for some determined thieves who allegedly stole a 5' gun safe with seven weapons inside from an Orillia home.

Police say the theft from an address on Barrie Road likely took place between 5:30 p.m and 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The green safe is described as difficult to carry and transport. The safe held four long guns and three handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP or to contact Crime Stoppers.