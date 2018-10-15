

Provincial Police have arrested five people, including four teenagers, after a two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie Road and Old School Road.

Police say it involved a stolen SUV and a car.

A 55-year-old woman and her 35- year old daughter suffered serious injuries.

The five people in the SUV fled on foot after the crash, but police were able to locate and arrest all five.

The accused are all males from ages 15 to 20.

They face numerous charges.