BARRIE -- Trout season is a main attraction along the Georgian Bay shoreline every year, luring anglers to the region from all over the province.

This weekend marks the start of the season, and despite the threat of COVID-19, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) says it will go ahead as usual.

"At this time, fishing remains open in Ontario with all rules and regulations in effect. Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the COVID-19 outbreak," an MNRF spokesperson tells CTV News. "The health and well-being of Ontarians is our top priority."

(See the full statement in images below)

All municipal parks and conservation areas are closed to help stop the spread of the virus, and people are asked to maintain physical distancing of two metres.

Premier Doug Ford, along with area mayors, have discouraged people from travelling to the area and instead encourage that they stay home.

Still, the MNRF maintains it will continue to monitor the situation and will "re-evaluate if further actions are required."

What those actions would entail has not been made clear.