Fish for free anywhere in Ontario this Family Day weekend

Ontario residents will be able to go fishing anywhere in the province this Family Day weekend without having to purchase a fishing licence.

This weekend is the first of four times people can fish for free throughout the year.

The other three times are Mother's Day weekend in May, Father's Day weekend in June and Family Fishing Week between June 29 and July 7.

Those participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.