

The Canadian Press





One of Ontario's fiscal watchdogs says the province is overcharging for certain fees such as those for marriage and birth registrations, a situation that could leave it vulnerable to a legal challenge.

In a report released yesterday, the Financial Accountability Office says revenue from those fees as well as personal property security fees and incorporation fees continues to significantly exceed program costs.

The report says personal property security fees, which relate to registering liens, are projected to bring in nearly 13 times the cost of the program in 2018 and 2019, while incorporation fees are projected to bring in three times the program costs.

Revenue from birth, marriage and death registration fees is projected to be 1.2 times the cost of the program.