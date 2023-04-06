First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fire
Working sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
Emergency responders say the fire started around 8 p.m. in a James Street Retirement Residence room. Fire officials say the staff did a great job getting everyone evacuated quickly.
OPP were also on hand assisting with the evacuations, including helping out animals.
Fire crews say there is just some minor damage to some rooms.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
