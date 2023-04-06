First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fire

Working sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.

Emergency responders say the fire started around 8 p.m. in a James Street Retirement Residence room. Fire officials say the staff did a great job getting everyone evacuated quickly.

OPP were also on hand assisting with the evacuations, including helping out animals.

#BbrOPP was on scene at James Street Place tonight with @bracebridgefire and @MuskokaPS. Thank you Sarah for saving "old Lace". Everyone was returned to their rooms after a warm cup of tea. ^tm pic.twitter.com/K0HwgR4jZr — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 7, 2023

Fire crews say there is just some minor damage to some rooms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.