First responder testifies at murder trial about brutal injuries Orillia woman suffered

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Gruesome details emerged Wednesday during the trial of Rob Sampson, accused of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Tracy Reid, in Orillia nearly four years ago.

Two first responders took the stand telling the court the 45-year-old mother of five was found around 5 a.m. on July 19, 2019, under a bush near the Silver Swan Motel where she and Sampson lived.

The Orillia firefighter testified, "I thought someone stuffed this person under the bushes," adding, "She had heavy bruising on her face like she had been through a war."

The witness described bruising on Reid's eyes, cheekbones, and wrists.

"It looked like there were rings around her wrists. Like someone had been holding them tightly," the firefighter noted.

The Crown previously told the court the Orillia woman died after 60 blunt-force injuries to her head, neck, chest, pubic area and legs.

Tracy Reid, 45, of Orillia, Ont., is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)

Crown attorney Kathryn Ginn claimed Sampson, 58, had a history of domestic violence against Reid, calling on one witness who described him as a "control freak."

Following the discovery of Reid's half-naked body, police officers quickly identified Sampson as a person of interest.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder five months after her death.

Rob Sampson, 58, of Orillia, Ont., sits in the Barrie courtroom on trial for the murder of Tracy Reid in July 2019. (Court Sketch: Linda Laforge)

The defence maintains Sampson is innocent and someone else is responsible for killing Reid.

Trevor Griffiths, who lived at the Orillia motel at the time, also took the witness stand Wednesday.

Griffiths told the court he was looking for Reid at the motel the night before she was found dead.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Eginhart Ehlers challenged Griffiths on inconsistencies between his testimony and what he told police on July 19, 2019.

Griffiths testified that he, his wife, and Reid often partied together, smoking crack cocaine.

Ehlers implied Griffiths wanted to buy drugs with Reid and that she owed him money.

Griffiths testified he left the property and stayed at a friend's place elsewhere in Orillia that night and said he never saw or heard from Reid.

The trial will resume Thursday with forensic evidence testimony.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.