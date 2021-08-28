BARRIE, ONT. -- The dreams of some young youth desperate to play Canada's game got one step closer to being fulfilled today.

Over 20 First Nations communities from across Ontario were invited to Barrie today, where hundreds of hockey equipment bags were donated.

"The people who are donating the equipment are thanking us non-stop, and they feel great, and then the people receiving it feel fantastic, so we call it win, win, win," Graham told CTV News earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, the distribution effort begun at the AMG Self Storage Facility. Richard McLeod came down from the Nipissing First Nation and said the donations will go a long way.

"For families to be able to have an opportunity to gather their kids and their children some equipment that would cost you into the hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, certainly is going to be a big help to them to be able to pursue and play the sport of hockey," McLeod told CTV News.

The effort first started six years ago as a small gesture to help those on the Beausoleil First Nation. Since then, it has continued to grow, with over 800 bags donated over the last two years alone.