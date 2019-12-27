BARRIE -- Police are urging snowmobilers to stay off waterways and closed trails after the season's first fatality.

Provincial police say one person died after losing control of a sled earlier this month.

The warmer weather makes conditions unpredictable prompting the warning from both police and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

Excessive speed, not altering driving to the conditions and alcohol are the most common factors for snowmobile deaths every season, according to police.

Snowmobiler enthusiasts can check trail availability on the OFSC trail guide for real-time updates.