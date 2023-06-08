First-ever cycling event for Orillia hospital shatters $25,000 goal

Mother Nature provided the ideal weather for the first-ever cycling event to raise money for the future of health care at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) on Sunday, shattering the $25,000 goal by nearly triple.

Over 150 cyclists pedalled through Simcoe Muskoka on Sunday, raising over $70,000.

The inaugural Soldiers' Ride started the day at Quayle's Brewery, with participants embarking on a 50 or 100-kilometre ride, with two stops for refreshments.

"One hundred and 54 riders went out on the routes, and 154 riders came back. Not a single Band-Aid was handed out," said Ian Gordon, Soldiers' Ride committee member and Safety Captain for the event.

Following the ride, cyclists celebrated with a farm-fresh lunch at Quayle's Brewery, which is also donating $1 from each purchase of Big Chute IPA to the hospital.

"As our community continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, it is important to focus on healthcare excellence for generations to come," said OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo.

The Soldiers' Ride is the newest addition to the OSMH Foundation's event line-up to raise funds for patient care.