A 55-year-old Wasaga Beach man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder after an investigation into the death of a woman last summer in Orillia.

The investigation began on July 19th, after emergency crews responded to reports of an injured person outside a residence on Davey Street. When they arrived, they found a woman and transported her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In July, CTV news confirmed the woman’s identity as 45-year-old Tracey Reid.

Robert Sampson, is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on December 18, 2019 for a bail hearing.