BARRIE -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder after the remains of a missing man were found in Meaford late last week.

Grey Bruce OPP says an autopsy identified the victim as 25-year-old Emerson Sprung.

Police say his death has been determined to be the result of a homicide.

Sprung left his family's home on Trowbridge Street West on his bike on May 2. He was reported missing the following day.

The accused, a Meaford man, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.