It’s officially the first day of winter, though it may not quite feel like it with rain and fog across the region.

Winter solstice begins at precisely 5:23 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 but instead of snowflakes blanketing the ground most of us woke up to rain, drizzle and milder temperatures.

Most of Simcoe County can expect periods of rain throughout the day, turning to freezing rain this evening.

Flurries will hit the region with a 60 percent chance on Saturday in the Barrie and surrounding area, and that chance of flurries will stick around right through to Christmas day.