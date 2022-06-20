First day of summer arrives with a heat warning, with 30C+ highs

The first official day of summer is here, and with it temperatures are climbing into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for parts of Simcoe County.

Environment Canada says conditions will turn hot and humid on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday, with daytime highs reaching low to mid-30C.

There will be little relief overnight as temperatures dip slightly to the low 20s.

When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.

The health unit advises ways to avoid overheating:

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids (non-caffeinated). Don’t wait until you feel thirsty – that’s a sign that your body is already becoming dehydrated.

Stay cool indoors.

Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.

Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation; however, when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Keep physical activity to a minimum

The weather agency warns the heat can result in deteriorating air quality, posing a risk for children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Pet owners are reminded never to leave their animals in a parked vehicle, even with the windows cracked open.

Cooler air should arrive by Thursday.