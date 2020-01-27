BARRIE -- The National Microbiology Laboratory has now confirmed the first coronavirus case in Canada.

Officials say a 50-year-old man contracted the virus after returning to Toronto from Wuhan, China.

The man was transported by ambulance to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on January 23rd.

The province says his wife has been in self-isolation since arriving in Toronto with her husband last week.

She started presenting symptoms Sunday, and health officials are calling her case "presumptive positive."

On Monday, chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said the woman tested positive for the virus at Ontario's public health laboratory.

"We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period," Williams said in a statement.

"Given the fact that she has been in self-isolation, the risk to Ontarians remains low."

-With files from The Canadian Press