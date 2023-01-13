Fireplace ashes cause $25,000 in damages in Gravenhurst

Improperly discarded fireplace ashes are suspected of having started a shed fire in Gravenhurst.

It's the third time this week Gravenhurst firefighters have been called to extinguish either a chimney fire or fireplace ashes that have reignited, said Deputy Chief Todd Clapp.

"Ashes are a sneaky thing – you think they're out…" he said.

The Kilworthy Road fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. by a neighbour, said Clapp, adding the owners were not home at the time.

"It was a shed fire that was fully involved when we got there," said Clapp.

Two fire stations reported to Kilworthy Road fire and trucked water in to extinguish the flames.

"The time of year helped it from spreading to the adjacent garage," he said.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.

Storage of the fireplace ashes is paramount to safety, he said. In this case, a combustible (plastic) container was used instead of a metal can to store the hot ashes.

But, Clapp notes, the Gravenhurst fire department recently responded to a carbon monoxide call after someone stored a metal can with ashes in the house, and it off-gassed the poisonous fumes.

"And it's not uncommon to see it stored on a wooden deck, and that can be dangerous too," he said.

Clapp said people use fireplaces because the fuel (wood) is one of the cheapest methods of heating a home.

"We've been really pushing fire safety on social media this week for that reason," he said.