Fire crews have had a busy day dealing with several fires in this frigid weather.

A garage caught fire in Oro-Medonte on Thursday morning near Hawkestone. The cold weather made it difficult for fire crews to knock out the blaze.

“It's minus 29 out here, got lines freezing up, air packs freezing up. Trying to keep the guys from freezing up themselves,” said fire chief Hugh Murray at the scene.

No one was injured. Fire crews haven’t released a damage estimate.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews in Innisfil were later called to a fire at the Beach Bar and Grill Restaurant on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona.

Fire crews say a faulty piece of electrical equipment caused smoke to fill the building. There were no injuries and the damage was minimal.

Fire crews also investigated other buildings in the plaza and found no other problems.

At the same time, Barrie fire is asking people to make sure their chimneys are properly cleaned before use.

The request comes after firefighters were called to Cedar Crescent, just off Big Bay Point Road.

Investigators say a poorly maintained fire place caused heat and exhaust to come back into the house.

They say it happens quite often at this time of the year because people are burning wrapping paper.