Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.

Fire crews in Aurora were busy Friday morning while tending to a structure fire on Yonge Street.

Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews spotted flames coming from the rear of the building and extinguished the fire.

Central York Fire said there were no injuries, but Yonge Street remains closed in both directions.