COLLINGWOOD -- It was a long night for firefighters taking on the blaze inside Sporting Life in downtown Collingwood.

"From 6.p.m Monday to 8.a.m Tuesday, we had water pouring the fire, so finally, we feel that we have all the hosts spots out now," said fire chief Ross Parr

Staff at the store attempted to fight the fire themselves before evacuating the building; everybody got out safely.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the centre of the building, but it continued to burn between layers of roofing filling the neighbourhood with acrid smoke.

"It was a smouldering fire, that's why it was so smokey. It was trapped inside. It was tar, plastics and styrofoam burning, so that's what caused most of the smoke," Parr added.

Damages at the sports store will likely top 1 million dollars. Sporting Life was well known for its high-end merchandise.

The building was originally constructed in the 1950s and once served as the liquor Store.