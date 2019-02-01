

CTV Barrie





A late night fire raged through a home in Anten Mills on Thursday.

Crews had to battle the blaze and freezing temperatures as flames, and thick smoke roared into the sky.

“Within minutes the entire house was engulfed,” says a neighbour. “It was something. It was very shocking.”

It took firefighters nearly all night to extinguish the massive inferno.

Springwater’s fire chief says thankfully everyone got out safely. “They had working smoke alarms, they had a home escape plan, and they called 911 early. If you do those things, the odds of a good outcome dramatically increase.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $650-thousand.