Firefighters need to be ready for every call, whether it's a big fire or a very tiny rescue.

Members of the Innisfil fire department were called to a home on Monday after a 3-month-old Chihuahua got stuck in a reclining chair.

Firefighters were able to get the dog out quickly and back into the arms of the owner.

No animals, or furniture, were hurt during the rescue.