

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two puppies were rescued by firefighters after they became trapped in a heating duct.

The Rottweiler puppies slipped into the duct inside Wendy West’s Clearview Township home on Thursday, at around 6:30 a.m. The puppies are only a few days old.

West had the cover removed from the duct because she recently had her floor renovated.

West and her family tried everything to get the dogs out themselves. They even started cutting holes in the ceiling in the hopes of finding them, but ultimately called 911.

Firefighters normally don’t respond to animal calls like this, but fire chief Colin Shewell and deputy fire chief Roree Payment went to check it out anyways.

The pair used simple hand tools to access the duct and pull the puppies out to safety. The dogs have since been reunited with their mom.

The puppies weren’t injured.