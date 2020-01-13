BARRIE -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in the Township of Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.

Fire crews from three stations responded to the blaze at a home on Highway 169 around 3 a.m.

Fire officials say gaining control of the flames was swift.

No one was injured.

Officials are reminding the public to check smoke alarms to avoid being in this situation.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.