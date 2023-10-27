BARRIE
Barrie

    • Firefighters, OPP aid in double dog rescue from New Tecumseth river

    A photo of the dogs trapped in the river (Courtesy: OPP/X). A photo of the dogs trapped in the river (Courtesy: OPP/X).

    Thanks to fire crews and OPP in New Tecumseth, two dogs that were trapped in a stream have returned home safely.

    Just after 3 p.m. Friday, fire crews were called to an animal rescue at a stream off 11th Line in New Tecumseth.

    Firefighters were able to place a ladder into the river beside the two huskies who were tangled in branches by their leashes.

    The dogs were happy to see fire crews and gladly got carried up the ladder and out of the river and into the care of animal control.

    It is unknown how the dogs became trapped in the river.  

