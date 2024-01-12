Firefighters forced to watch dog struggle for an hour in icy water and drown due to department policy

Dennis and Linda Weaver are grieving the death of their golden retriever, Brody, who fell through the ice on the river behind their house while chasing a bird and struggled for an hour while the frantic couple watched in agony.

The Weavers, both 71, said when their 10-year-old dog went through the ice on January 2, Linda immediately called 911.

The couple describes having had a tough two years, with Linda having had a heart attack and Dennis having a double bypass. The Weavers also lost their daughter to a heart attack 18 months ago.

"It's just been a rough two years with losing our daughter," Linda said.

So when their beloved Brody fell through the ice, the Weavers were desperate to save him.

In an email to CTV News, Linda said firefighters with the South River Fire Department showed up, stood at the shoreline, and informed the distraught couple they couldn't do anything to help, noting the department does not make water or ice rescues for pets and wildlife due to the risks.

Linda said she and her husband pleaded with them to do something to save their dog.

"He says, 'There's no sense cause I'm not doing anything,' and I kind of went, 'What?" she said.

According to the fire chief, the Weaver's home is situated along fast-moving swift water, making the situation dangerous.

"They're not trained for doing swift water, nor are they trained to tether to an animal," said South River Machar Fire Chief Risto Maki.

"I said, 'I cannot stand here and watch my dog die," Dennis said.

The 71-year-old said he was prepared to tie a rope around his waist, go onto the ice, and asked the firefighter to help him with his boat. "He says, 'You can't do that because if something happens, we can't save you."

"By this time, our Brody had been swimming around 30 minutes trying to break the ice and crying," Linda told CTV News. "We didn't know how long he would last."

Dennis tried throwing rocks to break the ice and help Brody escape but to no avail.

Roughly an hour since Brody first went into the water, Linda called a neighbour, and as their dog went under the ice for the final time, they arrived and rushed down to the river with their canoe.

Within five minutes, Linda said her neighbours had retrieved Brody and attempted to revive him, but it was too late.

The fire chief said the Weavers were told crews wouldn't be able to retrieve their pet when they called for service. A municipal bylaw prevents firefighters from providing services they aren't trained for, weighed heavily by the cost of life and resources.

"The increase for that one particular service would be exponential," said Don MacArthur, South River Village clerk administrator.

Maki said when it comes to swift water, the procedure would have been the same even if it were a person through the ice.

"If this is their policy, it's a policy they shouldn't have," Linda said, adding they plan to speak to the municipal council at a meeting later this month to call for increased funding.

The fire chief said while he understands the Weaver's heartbreak, it's a decision he stands by.

"Time will help, I guess. It's just the house is too quiet for us," Linda said.

With files from CTV's Christian D'Avino