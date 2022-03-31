Firefighters extinguish blaze at Huntsville home
Fire crews knocked down a structure fire at a home in Huntsville early Thursday morning.
Fire officials from Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department said the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. on Highway 60, west of Limberlost Road.
All occupants inside the home managed to escape without injuries.
The damage is pegged at roughly $150,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
