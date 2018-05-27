

CTV Barrie





Firefighters in Innisfil were forced to take an aggressive approach early this morning to save a home from being completely destroyed.

The flames started shooting out of the garage and into the roof just after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, and they moved quickly.

The two people were inside the home on Big Bay Point Road had no idea their garage was on fire, until they heard someone banging at their door.

“I was driving by, and I thought it was some mist off the lake. That’s when I smelled it and turned around and stopped, it didn’t look right, so I knocked on his door,” says the Good Samaritan.

That knock awoke Gerry Nobel and his girlfriend. “Banging and banging and banging woke us up. Yes, for sure, he saved our lives,” Nobel told CTV News.

Smoke alarms were going off, but Nobel insists it was the knocking at the door that caught his attention.

Firefighters went on the offensive right away, and used a chainsaw to cut through the metal roof.

“We had to ventilate the roof. It’s a steel roof, which makes it a little more complicated, but we were able to ventilate it and get some of the heat and smoke out,” says Innisfil deputy fire chief Tom Raeburn.

At times, crews were seen on the roof, working fast to contain the fire, which Raeburn says helped save part of the structure and some of the items inside the home.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire to break out.

“We’ve nailed it down for sure to the garage area, but I don’t know if we’re going to get an exact cause or not,” Raeburn says.

Nobel and his girlfriend are now staying with family and friends. They won’t be able to return home any time soon.