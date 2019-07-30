

Staff , CTV Barrie





Firefighters spent hours battling a massive, stubborn blaze at a landfill on Christian Island that broke out on Sunday.

Crews spent all night fighting the flames after getting the call around 10 p.m.

Fire Chief Allan Manitowabi says that after an hour they knew their one truck and 10 firefighters needed help. They called in Tiny Township's fire department to assist. "This is the first time we've ever had to call them," Manitowabi says.

The ferry took several trucks, a tanker and firefighters across to the island shortly after midnight.

The strong winds and amount of material in the landfill proved a challenge for firefighters. Public works employees brought in an excavator in the middle of the night to move material from the landfill so firefighters could get a better handle on the situation.

The blaze was finally under control by 4 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say there is no concern for the public, even though the smell will linger.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown, but they are investigating.

A new fire hall was recently built on Christian Island, but it won't be in operation for a few more days.