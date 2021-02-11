BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews battled a fire overnight on Thursday at a house in Oro-Medonte.

The flames significantly damaged the rear of the residence on Elvyn Crescent.

Roughly 20 firefighters from two stations fought to contain the fire that broke out around 3 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured.

Both the cause of the fire and the damage amount are under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was not called to investigate.