Firefighters battle overnight blaze in Oro-Medonte
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 1:38PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews battled a fire overnight on Thursday at a house in Oro-Medonte.
The flames significantly damaged the rear of the residence on Elvyn Crescent.
Roughly 20 firefighters from two stations fought to contain the fire that broke out around 3 a.m.
Officials say no one was injured.
Both the cause of the fire and the damage amount are under investigation.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was not called to investigate.
