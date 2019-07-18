

CTV Barrie





Crews are still at the scene of a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday evening, destroying a timber mill in Bracebridge.

Officials say the blaze at the Muskoka Timber Mills building was fully immersed when crews arrived.

Dozens of firefighters and emergency crews from Bracebridge Fire and both Gravenhurst and Muskoka Lakes Township departments worked to get the blaze under control all through the night.

The fire was primarily put out by this morning, but officials say it will smoulder for days as crews continue to deal with hot spots.

Witnesses say they noticed the smoke from the fire, located on Manitoba Street, just north of Muskoka Road.

Crews battled not only the flames but the intense heat provided by Mother Nature.

The huge facility contains a sawmill, warehouse and sales office.

No one was injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.