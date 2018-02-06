

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





The fire in Port Colborne, Ont., -- in which authorities said there were no reported injuries -- broke out at a facility that manufactured vinyl products and sent plumes of thick black smoke into the sky that were seen by residents across the border in the United States, about 30 kilometres away.

The blaze was reported around 7:40 a.m. by workers who had arrived to open up the building, the local fire department said.

"The flames were going up the wall, coming out of the roof. It was really involved. It had a good head start before we got here," Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bendia told reporters.

Water to fight the blaze was brought in by neighbouring fire departments for hours until crews were able to drill through the ice that covered the nearby Welland Canal, he said.

There were concerns about the smoke from the fire leaching toxic chemicals into the air Bendia said, but crews fighting the flames took precautions.

"It's very toxic smoke. Any firefighter that was in what we consider the 'hot zone' was wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus and full protective equipment," Bendia said, noting that the wind lifted the smoke up and away, so there wasn't any risk to the public.

"Had it been coming the other way we would have had a serious problem," he said, adding that none of the debris from the fire got into the nearby canal.

By about 2 p.m., crews had mostly fought the fire back, Bendia said, and they were preparing to bring heavy equipment into the wreckage to stamp out the rest of the flames -- a labour intensive process.

"I estimate we will probably still be here tomorrow afternoon at this time," he said.

Bendia said the help of other fire departments was key to bringing the blaze under control.

"Every department in the region contributed something to this. We had tankers, pumpers, ladder trucks from all over," he said.

"This is definitely the biggest fire -- with regards to the most involvement from multiple departments across the region -- that I've been involved in. And I've been in the fire service for about 38 years. This is huge, where almost every department in the region participated."