

CTV Barrie





Firefighters are battling a large barn fire in Springwater Township.

Viewer video sent to CTV News shows the barn engulfed in flames, as thick black smoke billows from the Fralick Road building in Minesing.

Springwater fire tweeted that crews from all over the township are battling the blaze. They’re also getting help from Clearview Township firefighters.

Fire officials confirm that no livestock is at risk.

The OPP has closed Fralick Road between Highway 26 and Ronald Road.