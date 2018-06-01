Featured
Firefighters battle large barn fire in Springwater Township
A barn goes up in flames in Springwater Township, Ont. on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Angela Vos/ Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 1:08PM EDT
Firefighters are battling a large barn fire in Springwater Township.
Viewer video sent to CTV News shows the barn engulfed in flames, as thick black smoke billows from the Fralick Road building in Minesing.
Springwater fire tweeted that crews from all over the township are battling the blaze. They’re also getting help from Clearview Township firefighters.
Fire officials confirm that no livestock is at risk.
The OPP has closed Fralick Road between Highway 26 and Ronald Road.
Crews from all over the Township battling a fully involved barn fire on Fralick Rd, expect delays, preferably avoid the area. No livestock at risk. IG— Springwater Fire (@SpringwaterFIRE) June 1, 2018