Firefighters battle heavy smoke at townhouse fire
Fire crews attend a fire at a townhouse in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Wed., March 20, 2019 (Photo Cred: Stuart Benson)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:03PM EDT
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire at a townhouse complex in Bradford West Gwillimbury late on Wednesday morning.
One person was home at the time as heavy smoke filled the second-floor bedroom. No one was injured.
Fire officials say the townhome has smoke and water damage.
The extent of damage is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.