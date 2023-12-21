BARRIE
Barrie

    • Firefighters battle fully involved garage fire in Tiny Township

    Firefighters attend the scene of a fully involved garage fire in Tiny Township, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Roree Payment, Deputy Fire Chief-Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Service/X) Firefighters attend the scene of a fully involved garage fire in Tiny Township, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Roree Payment, Deputy Fire Chief-Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Service/X)

     

    Emergency crews battled a fire that broke out at a home in Tiny Township Thursday morning.

    According to officials, crews arrived at the residence on Celestine Court near Lannan Drive to find flames and thick smoke coming from the fully involved garage blaze.

     

    The flames spread to the extended house, causing undetermined damage that will displace the resident for a short period.

    "Awesome push by first in crew to minimize extension far into [the] home," noted Roree Payment, deputy fire chief for the Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Service.

    The garage is a total loss. Damage is estimated to be $80,000.

    No injuries were reported.

    It's too early to determine the cause of the fire.

