Firefighters battle basement blaze in Adjala-Tosorontio

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions rallied together Thursday evening to fight a fire in an Adjala-Tosorontio basement.

According to the interim fire chief, the call came in shortly before 9 p.m. for a fire at a home on Concession Rd. 6.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming out two sides of the building. Once they could get inside, they were greeted with heavy heat and smoke.

All occupants evacuated, with crews telling CTV News no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from New Tecumseth assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.