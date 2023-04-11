Firefighter memorial damaged, OPP seeks suspect

Provincial police are investigating a report of mischief after a memorial was damaged at the fire department in Shelburne.

Police say the interlocking brick surrounding the Firefighter Memorial at the Shelburne and District Fire Department was damaged on Saturday.

The interlocking brick surrounding a firefighter memorial statue is damaged in Shelburne, Ont. (Source: Shelburne and District Fire Department)

According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page, the incident happened sometime between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"We believe a large vehicle struck the memorial with its front passenger side tire," the post states.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP.