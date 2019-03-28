

The Canadian Press





A former high-ranking Ontario Provincial Police officer has filed a five-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Premier Doug Ford.

Former deputy commissioner Brad Blair claims the premier smeared his reputation for political gain.

He filed the lawsuit because Ford said Blair had violated the Police Services Act after he asked the courts to force the provincial ombudsman to investigate the appointment of a longtime friend of the premier as O-P-P commissioner.

A spokesman for Ford says the premier will be responding to the suit through his legal counsel.