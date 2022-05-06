Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPP

Police are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.

Officers say they were called to two separate instances late Friday morning for a suspect igniting fireworks behind people as he passed them.

Police say both cases happened between West and Front streets on Mississaga Street East.

They say the suspect is a white man in his late 60s with a grey beard that reaches his mid-chest, riding a red/orange electric scooter.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with flames, black sunglasses and a grey sweater.

Police ask anyone with information or video footage of either incident to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, or 1-888-310-1122.