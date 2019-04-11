

Kawartha Lakes OPP is investigating after firearms were stolen from a home near Fenelon Falls.

Officers responded to a break and enter on Wednesday after the owner returned home and found damage to the front door.

Police say a gun safe with contents including ammunition, several shot guns and rifles were stolen.

They say an Excalibur Phoenix crossbow with scope and quiver, a 60 inch television, jewelry and two Nikon camera lenses were also stolen.

The OPP's Forensic Identification Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.