Firearms, drugs and cash seized in Oro-Medonte

A 25-year-old man has been charged after police located two loaded firearms, drugs and a large quantity of cash in Oro-Medonte.

On Saturday, just before 9 p.m., officers with Orillia OPP were dispatched to a weapons call on Highway 400 near Mount St. Louis Road, where a man on his way to Sudbury demanded to be let out of a taxi, leaving a quantity of cash and a firearm in the rear seat of the cab.

According to police, an extensive search, which included support from the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine and York Regional Police Service Air Support, was conducted, ultimately shutting down Highway 400 in both directions.

Soon after, police located another loaded firearm nearby, along with a large quantity of what they believed to be cocaine and cash.

At 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect walking along the highway in Oro-Medonte.

The 25-year-old man from Sudbury now faces several charges in relation to the incident, including drug and firearm possession.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Orillia OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)