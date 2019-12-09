BARRIE -- Two people are facing a long list of charges after a police investigation in Wasaga Beach on Saturday, December 7th.

Police say they stopped a stolen vehicle, and inside, found what they call a large amount of stolen property, firearms and mail.

They say these items have been linked to various crimes throughout the province.

The OPP will be working with police forces across the province and Canada Post to get the recovered items back to their owners.

As for the 31-year-old man from Scarborough, and the 32-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, they face a laundry list of 30 charges including:

- Possession of a firearm

- Possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000

- Theft from mail.

They were held for a bail hearing Monday, December 9th, 2019.