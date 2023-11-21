Firearms among items stolen by trio during home invasion in Mulmur: OPP

Police are investigating a break-in and theft involving three suspects accused of stealing firearms and personal items from a home in Mulmur.

According to Dufferin OPP, the homeowner alerted the police after noticing on their in-home security that three people were inside their house on 2nd Line West around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a door had been forced open and a safe emptied.

Police say the suspects took four firearms, personalized jewelry, purses and wallets from the residence.

The three suspects, two women and a man, were captured on surveillance video, along with their vehicle.

Police hope the public can assist in identifying the trio.

One of the female suspects wore a purple TNA hoodie and a purple plaid jacket with jeans, a black and white face cover and knee-high boots.

The second female suspect wore a green jacket, black pants with white writing on the left leg, a black hoodie and a black face covering, and the man wore a black and grey hoodie, yellow gloves, a black ball cap and a black bandana.

The suspect vehicle is a white Chevrolet dually-style pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger side. It has diesel exhaust vents on the hood, tinted side windows, no tailgate and no licence plates.

Police hope to identify a white Chevrolet dually-style pickup truck allegedly used during a break-in and theft in Mulmur, Ont., on Mon., Nov. 20, 2023. (Source; OPP)

Police urge anyone with information, including video surveillance, of the break-in to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.